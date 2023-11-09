Heaps of garbage lying along road in Faridabad

Heaps of garbage along roads near the Air Force turn in Faridabad highlight the lackadaisical approach of the authorities concerned towards the poor sanitation conditions in the city. The accumulated waste congests the road, making it difficult for commuters to drive on the stretch. The civic body must look into the matter and ensure that the garbage is removed at the earliest. Shoman, Faridabad

Toxic gases emanating from factories in Sonepat villages

Toxic gases emanating from industries near Ferozepur Bangar and Garhi villages under Kharkhoda tehsil of Sonepat district have become a major cause for concern for local residents and commuters. These harmful industrial gases add substantially to the rising air pollution in the district. Would the authorities bother to pay attention towards it? The civic body must look into the matter and resolve the problem on priority. Vishal, Sonepat

Traffic congestion on rise in Rohtak

The Delhi Gate area in Rohtak city continues to remain congested due to the ongoing festival season. However, cars and auto-rickshaws plying on the market road between Delhi Gate and Bhagat Singh Parking Lot aggravate the congestion. The authorities should restrict the entry of three- and four-wheelers in the market during the day for the convenience of market-goers. Sourav, Rohtak

