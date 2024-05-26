Heat fails to dampen spirits of first-time voters, senior citizens

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 25

The scorching heat could not dampen the spirits of many exuberant voters in the district as a large number of people stepped out of their houses to exercise their right to franchise in the Lok Sabha poll on Saturday.

An elderly couple after casting their vote in Faridabad. Tribune Photos

Many exhilarated first-time voters and senior citizens flocked to various booths in the district amid hot weather conditions.

“I am excited as I have come for the first time to vote,” said Priyanshi, a resident of Dabua Colony. She said voting gave her a deep sense of satisfaction of fulfilling her responsibility.

Swati Sharma, who is a first-time voter, said her vote may help elect a candidate who can raise the voice of the masses at the national level.

She said to make girls self-reliant, efforts should be made to on their education.

Vanraj of Sector 28, who also came to vote for the first time, said he exercised his right to franchise on issues such as corruption, unemployment and development. “Standing in a queue for over an hour was hardly any issue for me,” he added.

Sanskar Arora, who also recently became eligible to vote, said he was excited to cast his vote as it gave him a feeling that he was now a responsible citizen.

“What could be a better decision than electing an MP or a government to run the country,” he said.

“Ongoing awareness campaigns about voting encouraged me to vote in the elections,” said Ritika (name changed), who is also a first-time voter. She said, “Though I got eligible for voting last year, I was undecided about exercising my franchise until a few days ago when someone motivated me to use my right.”

However, a girl, who came to cast her vote at a booth in Sector 87, left dejected when she was told that she did not have an ID document.

She said the authorities should have carried out a proper drive in colleges and universities to make young voters aware of the process and requirements.

A youngster, Akash, was seen asking polling officials to guide him how to use the EVM to cast his vote in Sector 87.

Similarly, senior citizens were seen enthusiastic to cast their vote.

Ranveer Singh (78), who came on wheelchair at booth 154 in Prithla village, said disability could not stop him from voting as this opportunity comes after five years.

Prem Lata, (76), a resident of Sector 15A, who had come with her husband Ajit Patwa, said she is still passionate about voting as it is the basic right. She said seniors should inspire youngsters to exercise their right to franchise.

Purushottam (66) from Mandhawali village said he has been casting his vote for the past many decades.

Accompanied by her grandson, Phoolwati Devi (90) of Prithla, who had perhaps been one of the oldest voters in the village, got a photo with her inked finger clicked outside the polling booth.

