Heat sends power use to 1.02 cr units a day in Sirsa

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, June 13

After the rain brought some relief from the scorching heat, temperatures have begun rising again and electricity consumption has been recorded at 1.02 crore units per day in the district. This high consumption has increased load on the electricity grid and incidents of overloaded transformer wires and blown fuses are rising, thus causing fires. On Wednesday evening, a transformer at Parshuram Chowk caught fire, which was brought under control by the Fire Department. The electricity corporation officials said they receive around 450 complaints daily, and employees are seen working in the intense heat to resolve them. The last four days recorded a steady rise in temperatures across the district. On Thursday, the maximum temperature recorded was 46.6°C, and the minimum was 29.6°C.

In the Khairpur area of the city, the electricity supply in Durga Mandir Gali was disrupted at 11 pm on Tuesday. Residents reported the issue to the electricity corporation. After being fixed, the power supply was stable for an hour before going out again. It wasn’t restored until Wednesday afternoon at 2.30 pm. Residents had to spend the night on rooftops or walking in the streets to cope with the heat, finally finding some relief when the power was restored.

At 6:30 pm on Wednesday evening, a transformer at Parshuram Chowk suddenly caught fire, causing panic among nearby shopkeepers and passers-by. People informed the electricity corporation and the Fire Department. Firefighters and police officers arrived shortly after and doused the flames.

Meanwhile, in Multani Colony on Thursday, the electricity supply was erratic during the day. After several hours of cuts, the power was restored in the late evening, providing relief to the residents.

RK Sabhrawal, SE, Electricity Corporation Sirsa, said consumption was continuously increasing, with the daily usage reaching 1.02 crore units. “The corporation employees are diligently working to resolve complaints from various areas,” he said.

