Heatwave alert in eight districts today; rain likely from June 27

Rohtak, June 24

After light rainfall in the state today, a yellow alert for heatwave has been issued for eight districts of the state for tomorrow (June 25).

Strong winds accompanied by a drizzle swept Rohtak and several other districts of the state today.

While it was bright and sunny after sunrise, the weather became cloudy around noon. Strong winds started blowing later in the day, with a slight drizzle in different parts of the state.

The department had predicted a moderate thunderstorm with lightning over parts of Gurugram, Mahendragarh, Charkhi Dadri, Rewari, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Sonipat, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Panchkula this afternoon.

The districts which are likely to face a heatwave on Tuesday are Ambala, Rohtak, Jind, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa. However, light or very light rainfall has been predicted for nine districts, including Kaithal, Karnal, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Mewat, Palwal, Faridabad, Sonipat and Panipat, on the same day (June 25).

As per the forecast issued by the Chandigarh-based Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, light rainfall is expected at isolated places in Panchkula, Ambala and Yamunanagar districts on June 26.

Rain is expected in many parts of Haryana from June 27, and it is likely to cover the remaining parts from June 28 till June 30.

Agriculture experts maintain that the rain was good for the early-sown varieties of crops like paddy, cotton, bajra and kharif pulses.

“The sowing of arhar, bajra and moong etc will increase in the rain-fed areas,” said Rakesh Kumar, Quality Control Inspector at the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Rohtak.

He said that the moisture in the air was beneficial for the transplant of paddy crops and survival of all crops sown in this part of the year.

