Heatwave conditions in Haryana likely to continue till June 19

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 16

Heatwave conditions continue to prevail in the region with the maximum temperature hovering around 6.5°C above normal in the state.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said there was a rise of 0.5°C in the average maximum temperature today as compared to yesterday. Nuh recorded a maximum temperature of 46.6°C, followed by Balsamand village in Hisar (46.5°C) and Faridabad (46.4°C).

The minimum temperature also hovers around 5.8°C above normal in the state. Fatehabad district registered the highest minimum temperature of 34.6°C last night. The IMD has predicted that the heat wave is likely to prevail till June 19. Thunderstorms are expected in some parts of the state on June 19 and 20.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar