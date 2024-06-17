Heatwave conditions in Haryana likely to continue till June 19

Hisar, June 16
Heatwave conditions continue to prevail in the region with the maximum temperature hovering around 6.5°C above normal in the state.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said there was a rise of 0.5°C in the average maximum temperature today as compared to yesterday. Nuh recorded a maximum temperature of 46.6°C, followed by Balsamand village in Hisar (46.5°C) and Faridabad (46.4°C).
The minimum temperature also hovers around 5.8°C above normal in the state. Fatehabad district registered the highest minimum temperature of 34.6°C last night. The IMD has predicted that the heat wave is likely to prevail till June 19. Thunderstorms are expected in some parts of the state on June 19 and 20.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Shah to forces
Holds meet on J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Army Chief among ...
‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM over 14 drug abuse deaths
Narcotics coming via BJP-ruled Gujarat, Maha, says AAP