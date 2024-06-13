Heatwave continues, dry weather forecast till June 15

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 12

Heatwave conditions continue to scorch the region, with temperatures reaching the unprecedented levels. The oppressive heat, marked by temperatures ranging between 43°C and 46°C, has turned roads and public spaces into deserted areas during the afternoon hours.

As per the data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there has been a 1°C rise in the average maximum temperature compared to Tuesday, with temperatures now 5.3°C above normal for this time of year. The IMD has predicted that dry weather will persist over the next five days, with maximum temperatures likely to remain around 46-47°C in southern and western parts of Haryana, and 45-46°C in the northern regions.

Nuh recorded the highest temperature in the state at a scorching 46.8°C, while other cities have recorded alarming temperatures. Ambala was sizzling at 44.8°C, Hisar 45.5°C, Mahendragarh 45.2°C, Bhiwani 43.2°C, Sirsa 46.6°C, Charkhi Dadri 45.7°C, Faridabad 46.4°C, Gurugram 44.9°C, Jind 46.5°C, Kurukshetra 44.1°C, Palwal 44.5°C, Panipat 44.5°C, Rohtak 45.9°C, and Yamunanagar 44.7°C, the IMD data said.

The severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue across the state from June 12 to 15. Isolated areas in southern and western Haryana may experience temperatures as high as 47°C, the IMD has forecast.

Meanwhile, an advisory has been issued for the residents to cope with the extreme heat. They have been advised to avoid prolonged sun exposure during the peak hours. People have been advised to wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose cotton clothing and use head coverings like cloths, hats or umbrellas. Infants, elderly and people with chronic diseases have been advised to limit exposure to heat.

Farmers have also been advised to adjust work schedules to cooler parts of the day, take breaks in shaded or cool areas and ensure proper hydration throughout the day. Doctors also advised people to take medical help if they feel signs of heat-related illness.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal