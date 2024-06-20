Heatwave respite: Water tank installed for animals

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 19

The JCD Vidyapeeth has taken a noble step by building a new animal water tank in front of its main gate to facilitate the provision of drinking water for cattle. The animal water tank has been constructed with the aim of ensuring drinking water for cattle in the scorching summer season.

Earlier, there was no arrangement of drinking water for animals on the Barnala Road.

JCD Director General Dr Kuldip Singh Dhindsa said, “Our aim has always been to inculcate noble values in our students. The new water kiosk for cattle is a step in this direction.”

#Sirsa