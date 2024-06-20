Heatwave respite: Water tank installed for animals

Sirsa, June 19
The JCD Vidyapeeth has taken a noble step by building a new animal water tank in front of its main gate to facilitate the provision of drinking water for cattle. The animal water tank has been constructed with the aim of ensuring drinking water for cattle in the scorching summer season.
Earlier, there was no arrangement of drinking water for animals on the Barnala Road.
JCD Director General Dr Kuldip Singh Dhindsa said, “Our aim has always been to inculcate noble values in our students. The new water kiosk for cattle is a step in this direction.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tamil Nadu: 25 dead, over 60 hospitalised in Kallakurichi after consuming illicit liqour
The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may...
Won’t let China sway Dalai Lama’s successor choice: US lawmakers
Meet spiritual leader in Dharamsala, reiterate support for f...
Heart attack theory falls flat, Sirsa girl ‘killed for honour’
Father, brother confess to crime in police custody
Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
Highest under-5 fatalities in country: SoGA report