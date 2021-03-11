Heavy fines no deterrent for traffic rules violators in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 24

Even after imposing heavy traffic fines for traffic violations,commuters continue to violate traffic rules, posing risk to their own lives and others too. Scenes of traffic violation can be seen on everywhere in the district. A majority of the two-wheeler drivers roam on the roads without helmets. These common scenes are evident with the data of the Karnal police which shows how much the Karnal residents are complying with the traffic rules.

The data says, in the first three months of the current year, the Karnal police have issued 23,432 challans and imposed a fine of Rs 69.39 lakh.

In 2021, 77,296 challans were issued and a fine of Rs 3.92 crore was imposed. In 2020, the graph of challans was down due to Covid-induced lockdown as 29,914 challans were issued and fine of Rs 2.69 crore was imposed. In 2019, 44,975 challans were issued and a fine of Rs 1.40 crore was levied. In 2018, 89,758 challans were issued to traffic violators and a fine of Rs 1.63 crore was imposedd. In 2017, a fine of Rs 2.05 crore was imposed on the issuance of 99,690 challans.

Awareness camps held We organise awareness camps to sensitise commuters. Challans are also issued for the enforcement of traffic rules. Commuters should follow these. It will help in reducing accidents. — Ganga Ram Punia, SP Karnal

As far as the challans of the current year are concerned, 9,200 challans have been issued for wrong parking, 5,010 for over-speeding, while 3256 for jumping traffic signal. As many as 239 commuters were found driving without driving licence, while 236 without RC, and 1,869 commuters were challaned for not wearing helmet while driving. As many as 229 commuters were challaned for not using seat belt, 224 were found driving vehicles without number plates, while 1001 were those who did not use the high security number plate. The police also issued 981 challans for wrong side driving and 1,203 for driving in the wrong lane, said the data of the police.