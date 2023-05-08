Heavy presence of police at Singhu too

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 7

Following the meeting of khap panchayats in support of the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, cops of the Delhi and Sonepat police made elaborate security arrangements at the Singhu border on the NH-44, Safiabad and Auchandi borders on Sunday.

All vehicles were allowed to enter Delhi after checking due to which a long jam was witnessed at the Singhu border. A company of the Sonepat police was also deployed at the Singhu border.

Commuters, especially NEET aspirants, whose centres were at various places in Delhi, had to face a lot of problems due to the slow movement of the traffic.

The Delhi police had also deployed water cannons, sand-laden dumpers and cranes at the border to deal with any untoward situation.

Besides, the Sonepat police was on alert mode. A company consisting of 100 police personnel had been deployed near the border.

Security was also beefed up at the Safiabad and Auchandi borders.