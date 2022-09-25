 Heavy rain covers monsoon deficit in Haryana, Punjab and Himachal still below par : The Tribune India

Heavy rain covers monsoon deficit in Haryana, Punjab and Himachal still below par

The monsoon is 9 per cent above the long period average in Haryana

Heavy rain covers monsoon deficit in Haryana, Punjab and Himachal still below par

A video grab of rain showers in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, September 25

In its withdrawal phase for this year, the southwestern monsoon has covered up the earlier deficit in the state of Haryana, but it still remains below the long period average in the states of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh despite heavy rains in the region over the past two days.

While the monsoon is nine per cent above the long period average in Haryana this season, it is six per cent below par both in Punjab and Himachal, according to the data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

When the monsoon had commenced its withdrawal on September 20, beginning from southwestern Rajasthan, rain in the agrarian states of Punjab and Haryana was deficient by 21 per cent and 18 per cent respectively, while in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh, it was deficient by 10 per cent.

From June 1 to June 25, Haryana received 462.2 mm rainfall as compared to the normal of 423.3 mm for this period. Punjab received 407.8 mm rainfall against the normal of 433.5 mm while Himachal Pradesh received 683.1 mm rainfall against the normal of 727.4 mm.

Over the past 24 hours, the region received heavy rain due to a low-pressure area and associated cyclonic circulation over north Punjab and a western disturbance prevailing over western Rajasthan.

The IMD data shows that from the morning of September 24 to September 25, rain in Haryana was excess by 2,840 per cent, with the state receiving 41.2 mm rainfall against the normal of 1.4 mm for this period.

Rain was excess by 1,753 per cent in Punjab with the state recording 59.3 mm rainfall against the normal of 3.2 mm, while Himachal Pradesh had a surplus of 470 per cent, having received 24.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 4.3 mm. All districts in these three states received surplus rain during the past 24 hours.

With the current spell of rain this week owing to the prevailing weather systems, the withdrawal of monsoon had slowed down. The axis of withdrawal of the monsoon on September 25 is passing through Khajuwala, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Naliya.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Sunday, the current spell of rain over northwest India will reduce from Sunday and thereafter subdued rain activity is expected over the plains of northwest and central India during the next five days.

#Monsoon

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Comment 75 Years Partition

Partition of the IMA

2
Features

Jarring notes: Issues Indian students face in Canada

3
Punjab

Chandigarh University video 'leak': 4th arrest, Army man held from Arunachal: DGP

4
Ludhiana

ACP thrashes shopkeeper in Ludhiana, video goes viral

5
World

Social media abuzz with coup speculation against Xi

6
Punjab

'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet

7
Punjab

Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27

8
Chandigarh

Highest Sept day rainfall in 4 yrs, spell to continue

9
Punjab

Moga youth show the way, clean 4 lakh litre polluted water daily

10
Chandigarh

'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

Gehlot-loyalist MLAs threaten to resign ahead of CLP meet to pick his successor

Rajasthan Congress crisis: More than 80 Gehlot-loyalist MLAs threaten to resign

Development suggested a worsening power struggle between Geh...

Vehicle carrying 15 tourists meets with accident in Kullu district

5 tourists dead, 11 injured in Kullu road accident

Accident occurred on Aut-Luhri highway at Ghiyaghi under Ban...

Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27

Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27

The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...

Third T20I: India win toss, opt to field against Australia

3rd T20I: Virat Kohli and Suryakumar set up series-clinching win over Australia

Kohli (63 off 48 balls) and Suryakumar (69 off 36 balls) sha...

Mukul Rohatgi declines offer of appointment as Attorney General

Mukul Rohatgi declines offer of appointment as Attorney General

It was earlier reported that Rohatgi would don the mantle of...


Cities

View All

Rain spells trouble for farmers in Amritsar

Rain spells trouble for farmers in Amritsar

Road caves in as heavy rain lashes Amritsar

‘Will dump stubble in front of minister’s office’

Illegal manufacturing of fireworks: One arrested with 5,600 crackers

Two booked for rape in Amritsar

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

3 trees uprooted in Mohali’s Phase-9, 10; traffic disrupted

3 trees uprooted in Mohali's Phase-9, 10; traffic disrupted

'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

Mercury drops as heavy rain lashes parts of Punjab and Haryana; farmers wary

Chandigarh University video 'leak': 4th arrest, Army man held from Arunachal: DGP

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear

Minor boy physically assaulted, sodomised by 3 friends in Delhi locality; DCW issues notice to police

Minor boy physically assaulted, sodomised by 3 friends in Delhi locality; DCW issues notice to police

Arvind Kejriwal to host sanitation worker from Gujarat for lunch at home on Monday

Bollywood celebrities perform full dress rehearsals for Lav Kush Ramlila at New Delhi’s Red Fort

South Delhi club brawl: Woman alleges bouncers thrashed her, ‘tore off’ her clothes

MEA warns against fake job racket in Myanmar targeting IT graduates

Cops, kin to get services in pvt hospitals at CGHS rates

Cops, kin to get services in pvt hospitals at CGHS rates

Illegal betting trade behind DCP-MLA fight?

SHO shows up in beacon-fitted personal vehicle in Kapurthala, triggers row

Jalandhar: CCTV video grab of theft suspects out

Mother-daughter shuttlers put up smashing show in Punjab games

ACP thrashes shopkeeper in Ludhiana, video goes viral

ACP thrashes shopkeeper in Ludhiana, video goes viral

Man does ‘Sholay’ act to get back wife from in-laws

Rain leaves city waterlogged

Miscreants decamp with Rs 30K, valuables

Transport Nagar roads cry for attention

No check on psychotropic drug sale sans prescription in Rajpura

No check on psychotropic drug sale sans prescription in Rajpura

Navratri: Traffic diversions on Mall Road

Learn sign language: Minister