Heavy rain leads to traffic snarls, waterlogging in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 23

Torrential rains and thunderstorm hit Gurugram on Monday morning leaving many parts of the city waterlogged and with power failures.

High-speed winds created ruckus in many areas snapping electricity wires, uprooting trees and damaging houses and vehicles.

Uprooted trees after the thunderstorm in Gurugram. Photo: S Chandan

The city faced prolonged power cuts and traffic jams.

After a heavy downpour, several parts of the city including the National Highway-48 were affected. Many commuters were stuck on roads and waterlogging led to traffic snarls.

The worst-affected areas were Narsinghpur area, Jharsa Crossing, Sectors 29, 38, 50 and 52, Rajeev Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk and Daultabad Flyover.

A waterlogged road in Gurugram. Photo: S Chandan

The sudden thunderstorm and rains led to many stranded on roads.

Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ravinder Kumar Tomar said being Monday morning, the situation would be challenging but cops were out on bicycles, with tow vans to keep things moving.

At least 2,500 police personnel were deployed at major key points to manage traffic, said the DCP.

The police said 25 Police Control Room vehicles, 40 individual riders, 10 tow trucks, five earthmovers and over 100 police station vehicles had been sent to the rain-affected areas.

Power failures were reported from a majority of areas including old Gurugram while DHBVN officials were on the job.

There was power outage in many parts of the city since five hours. With PTI