Heavy rain likely in Haryana in next 4 days

Parveen Arora

Karnal, July 3

The region experienced much-needed rainfall on Wednesday, bringing down the temperature and providing relief to people. The downpour has come as a boon for farmers who have been struggling to irrigate their paddy fields.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), some areas experienced light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers across the region today. It has predicted heavy rain at isolated places over the next four days, which will bring relief to residents and farmers.

Farmers said rainfall was much-needed at this stage as it would help them keep their fields irrigated.

“Rainfall has been a blessing at this stage. It has brought down the temperature, making conditions more suitable for us to keep our fields flooded for paddy transplantation. Otherwise, due to the heatwave, it was a Herculean task to keep the fields irrigated as the water would dry up soon,” said Sanjeev Kumar, a progressive farmer.

As compared to Tuesday, there was a drop of 0.1°C in the average minimum temperature. However, it is near normal for the state. The lowest minimum temperature recorded in the state was 24.9°C in Panchkula.

Ambala recorded 35.5°C as the maximum temperature, Hisar 35.6°C, Karnal 34.5°C, Narnaul 35.5°C, Rohtak 36.7°C, Bhiwani 36.5°C, Sirsa 40.4°C, Charkhi Dadri 36.1°C, Faridabad 35.9°C, Gurugram 36.7°C, Jind 37.3°C, Kurukshetra 34.7°C, Mahendragarh 35°C, Mewat 36.4°C, Palwal 35.2°C, Panchkula 33.9°C, Panipat 34.8°C, Rohtak 37.2°C, Sonepat 33.7°C, and Yamunanagar 31°C, according to the IMD data.

