Heavy rain wreaks havoc on roads in Rohtak

HEAVY downpour in the last two days has wreaked the roads in the city that were already in a dilapidated condition. Due to incessant rain, the potholed roads have become a major cause of road accidents and inconvenience to commuters. The authorities concerned must attend to the plight of residents and initiate a concrete action plan. Vickey Khetarpal, Rohtak

Industrial waste polluting water

THE city has been witnessing poor disposal of storm water and untreated waste generated by industrial and commercial units. This, in turn, has become one of the prominent causes behind underground water pollution. Waterlogged foam is generally seen on the dividing road of Sector 9 and Sector 10. An FMDA official recently admitted that it was due to the chemical waste from the industries accumulating in the sewers. Mohan Dhillon, Faridabad

Stray dog menace on rise in Karnal

STRAY dog menace in Karnal Smart City continues unabated. The dogs can be seen roaming on the streets of colonies in various sector. Besides, they spread filth by defecating in the galleries and stairs of the judicial complex and lawyers’ chambers. The district administration and MC should immediately take strict action against the issue. Shakti Singh, Karnal

