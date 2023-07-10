 Heavy rains bring Gurugram to a halt : The Tribune India

  • Heavy rains bring Gurugram to a halt

Heavy rains bring Gurugram to a halt

Heavy rains bring Gurugram to a halt

Following incessant rain, the authorities have advised residents not to leave home, except for essential work.



Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 9

Having received its highest rainfall in around a decade, Gurugram came to a standstill today with waterlogged roads, flooded residential areas, power snags and collapsed online delivery system. The district collectively received around 250 mm of rain.

Two men died after jumping in a village pond at Gairatpur Bass village today. The duo — believed to be drunk — jumped in the pond that was overflowing due to rain. Only one body could be retrieved till the filing of this report.

While the civic authorities managed to keep the recently identified hotspots in check like Naurangpur or Delhi-Jaipur Highway, two underpasses — after being filled with water — were shut.

Waterlogging was reported from Rajeev Chowk, Subhash Chowk and the stretch from Subhash Chowk to Hero Honda Chowk, Sector 30/31, Sector 10, near Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, Sector 23, among others.

As per the directive of the district administration, all non-motorised transport was closed by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) during the monsoon season till further notice.

The situation was same in Faridabad. With more rain forecast for Monday, the administrations of both districts have ordered closure of schools in Gurugram and Faridabad on Monday. Residents have been asked to work from home.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has appealed to residents not to leave their houses, except for essential work. Issuing advisory to companies based in the city, Yadav has asked them to resort to work from home except for those involved in essential services.

“Since Sunday morning, Gurugram experienced heavy and continuous rainfall and there is a prediction for heavy rainfall tomorrow (Monday) as well. The significant rainfall and the continuous forecast raise concerns regarding waterlogging, tree falling and disruption in civic amenities in several areas of the district.

“While civic authorities are actively working to address the situation, it is essential to exercise caution and minimise travel during such conditions as waterlogging can disrupt the smooth flow of traffic and pose risks to public safety. All corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home on July 10 so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair/restoration of civic amenities can be carried out smoothly by government agencies,” read the advisory.

“All remedial measures are being taken up to provide relief to the residents and maintain safe traffic movement on the city roads. All government departments concerned are closely coordinating with each other,” said CEO GMDA PC Meena.

In Faridabad, apart from schools, all coaching centres will also remain closed on Monday, the district administration said. DC Vikram Singh has appealed to employees of all private institutions to work from home.

The Faridabad administration has also cancelled holidays of officers and employees of all government departments including the district administration, municipal corporation, HSVP, Smart City FMDA, Irrigation Department, Public Health Department and ordered them to stay in the headquarters for the next three days.

Breach in Ghaggar causes floods in Moonak area of Punjab’s Sangrur

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Moonak area of Punjab's Sangrur

Water has entered various villages

Monsoon fury: Rain ebbs in most parts of North, two-day red alert in Uttarakhand

Monsoon fury: Rain ebbs in most parts of North, two-day red alert in Uttarakhand

Punjab got 100% excess rainfall: IMD

‘Illegal’: SC sets aside extension to ED chief, asks govt to choose successor

‘Illegal’: SC sets aside extension to ED chief, asks govt to choose successor

Sedans off highest GST slab; Appellate Tribunal by Aug 1

Sedans off highest GST slab; Appellate Tribunal by Aug 1

Indian Muslims’ involvement in global terrorism incredibly low, says Doval

Indian Muslims’ involvement in global terrorism incredibly low, says Doval

Asserts no one in country under threat because of ideology


Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Rainwater, slush at Vallah mandi an invitation to vector-borne diseases

Railways gets quarters vacated from six illegal occupants

3 members of Bhagwanpuria gang arrested from Mathura

Knotty affair: Lay dangling cables underground, say New Golden Avenue residents

2 dead, 1 missing as car falls into rivulet in Mohali

2 dead, 1 missing as car falls into rivulet in Mohali

Mohali residents’ anger spills on to road

22 relief centres set up in Mohali district

Snarl-ups on Housing Board light stretch

Two bridges over Sukhna Choe washed away

Apex court stays NGT order asking Delhi L-G to head ‘clean Yamuna’ panel

Apex court stays NGT order asking Delhi L-G to head ‘clean Yamuna’ panel

Yamuna breaches danger mark, evacuation begins in Delhi

Delhi FM opposes move to bring GST under ED purview

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

Kalia Colony residents build bundh along Kala Sanghian drain

Volunteers begin plugging Dhusi Bundh breach

Woman among seven held in kidnapping case

Garhshankar takes stock as surging waters recede

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Sutlej water level decreases slightly, residents still keep vigil

15-year-old boy feared drowned

Five Dakha youths went missing in HP traced near Kullu

People suffer as over 50 villages inundated

As rescue operations continue in dist, Army plays major role

As rescue operations continue in Patiala district, Army plays major role

Ministers visit areas affected by floods in Patiala

Sanjeev Sharma Kalu re-elected Youth Congress chief

5 taken ill in ammonia gas leak at Mandi Gobindgarh