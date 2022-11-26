Heavy vehicles barred to preserve historical 'baoli'

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 25

Taking stern action against heavy vehicles, which were allegedly causing damage to a site preserved by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Farrukhnagar, the district administration has banned the entry of such vehicles in the area.

Trucks headed to KMP Expressway or warehouses in the area had caused damages to the walls and ceilings of Baoli Ghaus Ali Shah. The ASI had written a letter to administration this month, highlighting the issue.

The ASI in its letter had mentioned, “The monument may collapse any moment in near future. It is difficult for the ASI to undertake any conservation or repair.” Though there is a bypass in Farrukhnagar, the heavy vehicles used to take the short route alongside which the Baoli is located. The baoli is located alongside the Farrukhnagar-Jhajjar road.

“No heavy vehicle shall be allowed in the area and they will be diverted to the bypass. We will set up a police post at the intersection,” said DC Nishant yadav.

The baoli was built by Ghaus Ali Shah, a local chief during the reign of Mughal emperor Farrukh Siyar. Built out of stone, lime plaster and bricks, the baoli resembles with a Turkish hammam.