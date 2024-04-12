Heavy vehicles prohibited on Sheetla Mata road till April 23

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 11

In view of the increase in the number of devotees and consequent rise in traffic to Sheetla Mata Temple during the Chaitra Mela, the movement of heavy vehicles will be prohibited from the Sector 5 chowk to the CRPF camp chowk till April 23, stated an advisory issued by the Gurugram traffic police.

A senior traffic police officer said commuters may face inconvenience due to heavy traffic during this period. Thus, movement of heavy vehicles will be prohibited from the Sector 5 chowk to the CRPF camp chowk till April 23.

According to the advisory, “All heavy vehicles going towards Sector 5 should take a left turn from the Atul Kataria chowk and also turn left from the CRPF camp chowk and turn right from the Sector-12 chowk to avoid the Sheetla Mata road and use New Railway Road near Guru Dronacharya College.”

“Besides, all heavy vehicle drivers going from the Sector 5 chowk towards the Atul Kataria chowk shall use New Railway Road from Prakashpuri Chowk and the Delhi-Gurugram road from Mahavir Chowk towards Atul Kataria Chowk,” read the advisory.

