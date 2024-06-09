Held up due to election code, work on projects in Faridabad to be expedited

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, June 8

The work on some major development projects in the city and the district that was stopped or slowed down after the imposition of the model code of conduct for the past over two months is likely to be resumed and expedited.

The authorities concerned are likely to be directed to ensure that the delayed projects are completed before the upcoming state Assembly elections so that these do not lead to resentment among residents or have an adverse impact on the elections, say sources in the district administration. They add that the Lok Sabha election results are also likely to force the authorities to speed up the work on the projects as around three months are left for the Assembly elections.

“The Public Works Department (PWD) plans to get the much-awaited bridge over the Yamuna to connect Faridabad to Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh formally inaugurated before the Assembly elections,” says Pradeep Sindhu, Executive Engineer, PWD. He adds that though the bridge over the Yamuna near Manjhawali village in the district has been completed, the work on approach roads from both sides is yet to be completed. While the road from the Faridabad side is in the finishing stage, the Uttar Pradesh authorities are being approached to complete the work on their side, it is claimed.

The Rs 300-crore bridge project, the foundation stone of which was laid in August 2014, is expected to reduce the travelling time between Faridabad and Greater Noida to 30 minutes from 1.30 hours at present. The second major project that is likely to be pushed is the intercity connectivity passage between the NIT and Greater Faridabad, the detailed project report (DPR) of which is awaiting approval, according to sources in the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA), which had taken up the work in 2022. Though Rs 1 crore has been spent on the preparation of a feasibility plan, the project is still on paper.

The Nahar Singh International Cricket Stadium renovation project and the construction of the head office building of the Municipal Corporation Faridabad are among the incomplete works. While the work on the stadium project has already been handed over to the FMDA, the head office project on which Rs 42 crore has been spent, is yet to be transferred to another agency, according to the sources.

The construction of a four-lane road along the Agra canal and some of the new sewage treatment plants (STPs) are also awaiting formal approval t o start on the ground. Birender Kardam, Chief Engineer, Municipal Corporation, says that the work on the projects will be taken up as per the instructions of the government.

