Help desk set up for traffic challans

Gurugram, May 8
A help desk has been established in the District Legal Services Authority’s mediation centre for processing traffic fines before a lok adalat. The National Lok Adalat is scheduled to take place in the district court on May 11.
Ramesh Chandra, Chief Judicial Magistrate and Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, said the help desk was located in the mediation centre near gate number 2. Individuals can approach the help desk with ID proof, driving licence and documents related to the fined vehicle. It will also provide information regarding the court where the case is being heard.
