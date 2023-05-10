Help revive Sahibi river, NGT tells Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, May 9

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has stated that Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi must coordinate and cooperate for the rejuvenation of the inter-state Sahibi river so that the catchment area is harnessed and minimum e-flow is maintained to restore its ecology and aquatic life.

Two States to file reply in two months Impleads Chief Secretaries of Rajasthan & Delhi, Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Central Water Commission as respondents in case

Also asks them to file replies within two months

The NGT made this observation while hearing a petition filed by a local resident, Prakash Yadav, who claimed that sewage from various sewage treatments plants (STPs) in Rewari district was being discharged in hundreds of acres of vacant land of the dried-up river, leading to the contamination of groundwater and damage to trees and other vegetation there.

The tribunal has also impleaded the State of Rajasthan and the NCT of Delhi through their Chief Secretaries, the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Central Water Commission as respondents in the case and asked them to file replies in this respect within the next two months. It has fixed September 20 as the next date of hearing.

“Sahibi river is an inter-state river involving three states — Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi. The identification/demarcation of area of Sahibi river and restoration/management of its catchment area and removal of encroachments, if any, is also urgent need of the hour and the State of Haryana and its instrumentalities must take appropriate remedial measures in this regard for the restoration and rejuvenation of Sahibi river,” states the NGT.

Sources said the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) had also submitted its reply to the NGT regarding the complaint about effluents being released in the area.

As per its reply, PHED officials visited the town and found some industrial units releasing effluents into domestic sewer. The effluents are then coming to the STPs and affecting the functioning of STPs along with the standard parameters of treatment. The mixing points of industrial effluents have been disconnected and notices have been issued to them to explain where the effluents of their units are being discharged.