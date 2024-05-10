Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 9

In the heart of Pakka Shahidan village in Sirsa district, Gurpreet Kaur, a determined 20-year-old, exemplifies resilience as she navigates through life’s challenges from behind the wheel of an auto-rickshaw. With a book in one hand and the steering wheel in the other, Gurpreet’s journey is one of determination, empowerment and inspiration.

The tale begins with Hansraj, a 57-year-old auto driver, who, along with his wife and three children, relied on driving an auto-rickshaw for their livelihood. However, when illness struck Hansraj three years ago, the family faced dire circumstances. With mounting expenses for treatment and installments of the three-wheeler, selling the rickshaw seemed like the only option. The looming threat of losing the rickshaw prompted Gurpreet, the youngest daughter of the family, to take charge, manage the family’s expenses and to clear the outstanding dues.

Gurpreet’s decision to take the reins of the auto wasn’t one without skeptics discouraging her. Critics doubted her ability to navigate roads safely, while others expressed fears of accidents. Yet, amidst the skepticism, her father’s unwavering trust kept her determination alive.

Despite the challenges, Gurpreet refused to let go of her dreams. Balancing her role as a driver with her academics, she runs an auto-rickshaw between Mandi Kalanwali and Taruana College daily, ensuring both her education and her family’s well-being. Earning Rs 400-500 a day, Gurpreet’s determination knows no bounds as she covers the distance of 13 kilometers multiple times, providing for her family and funding her education. Her resolve and dedication have been exemplary as she navigates through the challenges driving, wherein she often has to venture into distant areas and returns home late at night.

According to Gurpreet, she has set her sights on a government job. She said that she has filled out recruitment forms for Punjab Police and was preparing for the exam. Gurpreet believes in the power of dreams and the importance of gender equality, embodying strength and resilience in the face of adversity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa