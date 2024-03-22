Herbal gardens to be developed in govt schools

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 21

Herbal gardens will be developed at government schools to make children aware of the benefits of different medicinal plants. It will also help in inculcating the spirit of protecting the environment and in improving the health of the next generation.

Interestingly, the Ayush Department will also provide financial assistance for establishing the garden to those schools having adequate infrastructure for the purpose. The schools will have to move a proposal in this respect.

The Department of School Education has directed the District Education Officers (DEOs) and District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) to ask the school heads for sending proposals to the Ayush Department for getting financial assistance for developing herbal parks on their campuses.

They have also been asked to assign the Eco Club coordinator of their district concerned the duty of ensuring that eligible schools file the proposal in time for getting monetary aid.

“Medicinal plants play a vital role in preventing diseases and maintaining health. These are also useful in curing ailments hence the Centre has established the National Medicinal Plants Board for sowing promoting medicinal plants and coordinating with all matters related to medicinal plants and support policies and programmes for the growth of trade, export, conservation and cultivation,” said sources.

The sources said the board had been working under the Ministry of Ayush, which had sought proposals from the Department of Education for providing financial assistance to set up herbal gardens in their schools. It had also issued some guidelines in this respect.

“As per guidelines, the schools concerned should have separate plots of 500 square metres for 10-15 species of medicinal plants, including tree species. The schools will be responsible for maintenance of the herbal gardens, including irrigation with the active involvement of the students and parent-teacher associations/ NGOs and also make special arrangements during the school vacation. Students will be involved in labeling the plants, watering, weeding etc. It will enhance their knowledge about the benefits and uses of the species nurtured by them. The material from the school herbal gardens can be utilised for further propagation,” the sources added.

The sources said a financial help of Rs 25,000 per school for an area of 500 square metres would be given for the first year to establish the garden and upto Rs 7,000 per annum per school as the maintenance cost for the next four years. In case, the schools are proposing an area for the school herbal garden, which is more or less than 500 square metres, assistance can be considered on a pro rata basis based on the justification provided.

