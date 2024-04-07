Herbal Park in Phoolkan village cries for restoration

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 6

The “Herbal Park” in Phoolkan village, spread over 15 acres, is facing neglect despite having a yearly maintenance budget of Rs 5 lakh. The park is in a state of disorder, with poor sanitary conditions. Despite complaints by the gram panchayat, the authorities have failed to redress the issue.

Established about 19 years ago, the park used to be well-maintained. However, in recent times, the park has been in a neglected state. The pathways are unsafe due to loose and missing tiles and leaves falling from trees have been accumulating for a long time. Additionally, stray dogs and jackals often enter the park, targeting other animals like deer and peacocks. As a result, the park, which was once known for its greenery, has lots its glory.

Sarpanch Kailash Rathi said, “The gram panchayat had allocated 15 acres of land for the park, which flourished under the leadership of IFS Jitendra Ahlawat. However, after his tenure, the park has been neglected, leading to a decrease in tourists. Proposals for park maintenance have been stuck due to budget constraints,” Rathi said.

The park was famous for its variety of medicinal plants and attracted many visitors. Last year, a nursery was set up under MGNREGA to grow more plants, and peacocks and koels were introduced to add to the park’s charm

However, the park’s main entrance is far from the village, making it inaccessible to villagers. Despite requests for a closer entrance, the forest department has not paid attention, leading to a decline in visitors from the village.

Rathi said, “Due to the indifference of Forest Department officials, its condition has deteriorated. There’s only one worker responsible for the cleaning of the entire park, and despite meetings with officers, no improvements have been made. Although funds are released every year for the park’s upkeep, they are not utilised properly.”

Meanwhile, Haripal, Range Officer, claimed that he had proposed several tasks to improve the park. However, these plans required budget approval, he said. “Additional cleaning staff has been deployed to address the current issues, especially during the autumn season,” he said.

