Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission's nod to buy 500 MW, but only from Apr to Oct

Pulls up purchase panel for delay in flagging crunch

Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission's nod to buy 500 MW, but only from Apr to Oct

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, April 28

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has approved the purchase of 500 MW power from M/s RKM Powergen Pvt Ltd and M/s MB Power Madhya Pradesh Pvt Ltd, but only from April to October (for three years) each year.

Maximum Demand

It is from April to October each year that the demand for power in the state is the highest. For the rest of the year, November to March, there is surplus power and even the generators with low variable costs are backed down. Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission

The Haryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC) was, however, seeking the purchase round the clock from April 2022 to April 2025.

The Power Department is expected to file a review petition in this regard.

Meanwhile, the HERC has pulled up the HPPC for not taking steps to prevent the current shortage and approaching it for the approval of source and tariff at the eleventh hour.

A bench, comprising Chairman HERC RK Pachnanda and Member Naresh Sardana, in its order dated April 27, observed that “it is the duty of the HPPC/discoms to continuously monitor and assess the demand and supply position of electricity and keep taking required action/steps at regular intervals to avoid any sharp mismatch”. “However, the discoms for quite some time now were having surplus power resulting in stranded power purchase agreements( PPAs) and paying fixed charges, wherever applicable, without drawing the entire contracted capacity,” the Commission added.

The HPPC had approached the Commission for the approval of 350 MW from RKM Powergen Pvt Ltd at Rs 5.75 per Kwh and 150 MW from MB Power Madhya Pradesh Ltd at Rs 5.7 per KWh.

The Commission said that while on the one hand, the discoms were pleading urgency in seeking approval for power procurement, on the other hand, on four different occasions, the HPPC/discoms approached them, seeking the approval of source and tariff “at the eleventh hour for urgent disposal of the matter”.

The HPPC has submitted before the Commission that there is an acute shortage of power arising out of the non-availability of 1,424 MW of power from Adani Power Limited (Mundra), 380 MW from CGPL, Mundra, 432 MW from the gas-based plant of Faridabad, and 600 MW from Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant Unit 2 (Hisar). Besides, it added that there was an acute shortage of coal supply to the power plants, including imported coal, and further, the cost of imported coal had increased manifold.

Regarding the disposal of the proposed power between November to March, as the power proposed to be procured is round the clock for three years, the HPPC replied that the surplus power during the winter months would be banked. “It is commercially imprudent for discoms not to back down expensive power source (like in the instant case). Rather the Discoms should back down such expensive power and instead bank cheaper power available from existing cheaper power sources,” said the Commission.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

2
Punjab

Punjab ex-Dy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti's niece got Rs 50K salary as his cook

3
Patiala

Hisar@46°C, Patiala@45.9°C, heatwave to intensify in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi over 5 days

4
Nation

Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi

5
Bathinda

Conductor burnt alive as 4 buses gutted in Bathinda's Bhagta Bhai Ka

6
Bathinda

Powerless, Punjab farmers fume over long outages

7
World

This is what British PM Boris Johnson said on MP 'watching porn' in Parliament

8
Punjab

College girl among three held with heroin worth Rs 30 crore

9
Chandigarh

Siswan land worth crores cleared of encroachments

10
Nation

Video: Woman who had gone to get son’s bail ‘made to massage an on-duty police officer’ in Bihar

Don't Miss

View All
World champ who worked as domestic help gets aid
Haryana

World champ from Rohtak village who worked as domestic help gets aid

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: CP to cops
Ludhiana

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

‘Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs’
Chandigarh

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding
Nation

BSF orders special airlift from LoC for constable to reach his wedding in Odisha

Ex-Dy Speaker’s niece got ~50K salary as his cook
Punjab

Punjab ex-Dy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti's niece got Rs 50K salary as his cook

UK woman marries her cat to overcome lease conditions
Trending

UK woman marries her cat to overcome lease conditions

Viral video: Wedding procession embraces desi ‘jugaad’ to combat heatwave
Trending

Viral video: Wedding procession embraces desi ‘jugaad’ to combat heatwave

Sweltering summer, coal shortage fuel blackouts across states
Nation

Sweltering summer, coal shortage fuel blackouts across states

Top News

Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage

Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage

Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...

Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts

Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts

Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...

Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to remain closed till May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann

Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann

Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...

2 injured as two groups clash in Patiala; CM Mann says won’t allow anyone to create disturbance in state

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...

PM Modi to host Sikh delegation on Friday evening

Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi

Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors

Cities

View All

‘Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs’

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

BSF shoots down drone along Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar

Abandoned by sons, septuagenarian now at the mercy of her neighbours

HC stays dissolving of Amritsar MC sub-committees

Gurbani telecast from Golden Temple: SGPC fails to comply with Akal Takht directive

4 buses catch fire, 1 dead in Bathinda

Conductor burnt alive as 4 buses gutted in Bathinda's Bhagta Bhai Ka

Powerless, Punjab farmers fume over long outages

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar's 'heavy pesticide use' remark flayed

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Chandigarh MC mulls entry tax for commercial vehicles

Chandigarh MC mulls entry tax for commercial vehicles

Chandigarh civic body to initiate legal action against violators for dumping garbage

'Human skeletons from Ajnala are of Gangetic plain martyrs'

AFT upholds woman cadet's withdrawal from Naval Academy for inappropriate behaviour

Vaccination centre at Sukhna Lake now only for children

Delhi reels under heatwave; records second hottest April in 72 years

Delhi reels under heatwave; records second hottest April in 72 years

Arvind Kejriwal lauds Atishi for her UNGA speech, says world looking at Delhi for solutions in urban governance

Delhi High Court defers hearing on bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam to May 6

No relief from heat-wave conditions, mercury crosses 46 degrees Celsius mark in many parts of India

Delhi vs Centre: SC reserves order on power tussle

Jalandhar Improvement Trust ex-chairman among 2 booked

Missing files: Jalandhar Improvement Trust ex-chairman Daljit Singh among 2 booked

Two days after FIR against Jalandhar Congress leader Angad Dutta, ACP, 2 other cops shifted

Jalandhar: A month on, FIR lodged in Joshi Hospital digging case

Tanda: Man shot dead by nephew over trivial issue

Jalandhar: Power cuts making lives miserable

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: CP to cops

Lose pot bellies, get rewarded: Ludhiana CP to cops

Three held, ghee stock of company recovered

2,029 farm fires logged in 48 hrs

Farm fires on rise, air quality dips to 'poor' in dist

8 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

2 injured as two groups clash in Patiala; CM Mann says won’t allow anyone to create disturbance in state

4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state

Hisar@46°C, Patiala@45.9°C, heatwave to intensify in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi over 5 days

2,029 farm fires logged in 48 hrs

Visiting Patiala villages to address grievances: Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh

After snag hits 2 thermal plants, Punjab short of 200 lakh power units