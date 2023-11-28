Hero bikes favourite among vehicle thieves

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, November 27

Owners of Hero Splendor and three other Hero models in the city have a reason to worry as the brand seems to have caught fancy with the vehicle thieves in the city. The bikes of Hero being favorite among vehicle lifters and has become a prime target for them.

Put extra locks for more security Bike owners park their vehicles anywhere due to which thieves would get a chance to steal. We have suggested the bike owners to put extra locks on the bikes for more security. — Vijay Pratap Singh, DCP, Crime

According to data provided by the Gurugram police, Hero Splendor, Splendor plus, CD deluxe and HF deluxe constitute over 60 per cent of the total two-wheelers stolen in Gurugram.

On an average 10 vehicles are stolen every day in the city and a majority of stolen vehicles are two-wheelers, which are easier to break into, while cars pose more significant challenges due to their security systems.

The data revealed that a total of 2,773 two-wheelers, including bikes, scooties, were stolen from the city in the 10 months in this year, out of which 1,592 were Splendor and other bikes of Hero. On the other hand 188 TVS Apache, 144 Scooties and 96 Enfield Bullets bikes were also stolen from Gurugram.

According to police officials, the reason behind the increasing incidents can be attributed to the higher resale value of these motorcycles in comparison to other bikes in the same segment. The police have identified this characteristic as a major draw for vehicle thieves, who seek to cash in on the lucrative market for Hero bikes spare parts.

The vehicle thieves use its engines for mini-tubewells and mini-generators also. The reselling of Hero Splendor bike components has proven to be equally lucrative, thus fueling the demand for stolen motorcycles of this brand. A senior police officer said Hero motorcycle owners need to remain cautious.

