 Hero Honda flyover case: Two officials of construction firm held : The Tribune India

The incident occurred in 2019 when a part of road caved in.



Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 26

In the case of the caving in of a part of the road surface of the Hero Honda Chowk flyover in 2019, the Gurugram police have arrested two officials of Indian Technocrat Limited (ITL). The ITL was responsible for supervising the construction of the flyover and underpass at Hero Honda Chowk. The accused, identified as Dinesh Nigam, who worked as a team leader and Ravindra Yadav, his assistant, were let off on bail after they joined the investigation.

The ITL company was appointed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to oversee the construction work carried out by Valecha Engineering Limited.

The incident occurred on May 8, 2019, when a section of the road surface on the flyover, which connects Manesar to Delhi, caved in. Following the incident, there was a stir among NHAI officials, the district administration, and the movement of vehicles on the flyover was halted for several months.

Ramesh Kumar Yadav, a local RTI activist, lodged a complaint at the Sector 37 police station, demanding strict action against NHAI and the construction company responsible for the flyover.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered, and police collected samples of the damaged road surface for lab examination. The lab report revealed the use of substandard material in the construction of a portion of the flyover. As a result, the ITL team was called to the site to repair the flyover, leading to a partial dismantling and reconstruction that lasted three months.

