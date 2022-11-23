Heroin, smack smuggling on rise in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 22

Consumption of illegal drugs, other than ganja, is on rise as is indicated by the amount of contraband seized by the police this year. The police had registered 127 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act till September 30 in comparison to 74 such cases in 2021.

Sources in the police said peddlers had developed secure networks in the entire city. “After delivering the contraband, the peddlers escape to another city. They mainly operate near the metro stations, Delhi-Gurugram border, bus stands and major intersections of the city. Smugglers come from Delhi to deliver heroin and smack,” they added.

This year, the city has witnessed a substantial increase in cases, in which heroin was seized. Against one case, in which seven of gram heroin was seized, last year, the police had seized 1.381 kg of heroin in eight cases till September 30, this year. The cases in which smack and charas/sufla were seized had also seen a surge. The police confiscated 1.162 kg of charas/sufla and 140 gram of smack in eight and five cases, respectively, till September this year.

Last year, in two cases 960 gram of charas/sufla was seized while 60 gram smack was confiscated in four cases. One case in which 12.7 kg of poppy husk was seized was also registered in the city till September.

Interestingly, the police have registered 101 cases of ganja peddling till September this year against 63 such cases in 2021. But the police confiscated only 367.609-kg ganja this year in comparison to 2,424.154 kg of ganja seized in 2021.

Talking about the drug peddlers, the sources in the police said not only Nigerian but some Afghan nationals and other foreigners were also involved in the crime.

Explaining about the modus operandi, officials in the police said the peddlers were contacted by messages on WhatsApp and other mobile phone applications. “The peddlers use auto-rickshaws or their vehicles to reach the city. They ask the customer to come at Aaya Nagar, Golf Course Road, near Rapid Metro Station to receive the drugs,” they added.

Vijay Pratap Singh, DCP (crime) said, “The department in a special exercise found that 85 per cent of the contraband seized in the NDPS Act was ganja. People belonging to low income group usually consume this drug. A special team is being formed that will focus on curbing the crimes under the NDPS Act.”