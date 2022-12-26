HGCTA stage dharna at Panchkula in February

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 25

The Haryana Government College Teachers Association (HGCTA) held its state executive meeting in Meham town here today and decided to organise a protest demonstration at the college level in January and stage dharna outside the Shiksha Sadan in Panchkula in February to mount pressure on the state government to accept their demands.

“The meeting chaired by the HGCTA president Dr Amit Choudhary registered its protest against the duties being assigned to college teachers for non-academic works stating that primary work of the teachers is to ensure quality education to students but the government is engaging them in the data tagging and other works, which have nothing to do with the academic activities,” said Dr Priyanka Verma, Finance Secretary, HGCTA.

Priyanka said at the meeting they also decided that they would participate in the protest to be organised in favour of restoration of old pension scheme in Chandigarh on February 26. Representatives of various government colleges across the state attended the meeting to decide further course of action, she added.