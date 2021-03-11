HHRC takes note of lack of hydraulic platforms

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) today took cognisance of The Tribune story, dated May 16, “No hydraulic platform, Faridabad fire dept ill-equipped to protect high-rises”, and has sought a report from Director, Urban Local Bodies Department (ULBD), as to “what steps have been taken” by the urban local bodies to deal with fire incidents “wherever high-rise buildings are constructed”.

The Director ULBD has also been directed to inform about the posting of sufficient staff to meet any such incident.

The next date of the hearing in the case is July 29. The Tribune story had mentioned that there were several multi-storeyed buildings having up to 32 floors, constructed in and around Faridabad, but in case of any fire incident, the Municipal Corporation (MC) does not have a single hydraulic platform to reach the upper floors of such buildings. “If it is so, it is a serious violation of human rights of the general public as in case of any untoward incident, valuable lives of people may fall in trouble,” observed the HHRC bench, comprising Chairperson Justice SK Mittal, and members Justice KC Puri and Deep Bhatia.