High Court dismisses Abhay Chautala’s plea on security

Chandigarh, March 20
The Punjab and Haryana High Court today disposed of plea of INLD Ellenabad MLA Abhay Chautala for directions to the Centre and the state to provide him and his family with round-the-clock Z-plus security. The decision came after Justice Vikas Bahl’s Bench was told about the decision to provide Y-plus security cover to him.
“The office of the ADGP/CID, Haryana, intimated that the matter regarding security cover to the petitioner was reviewed in view of the threat perception report and it has been decided to provide Y+ security cover to him,” an affidavit placed before the Bench said.
“Adequate security cover has been considered and will be provided to the petitioner keeping in view the threat assessment report,” it was stated.
Chautala said someone had been calling from unknown numbers as he was raising various issues.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...
Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications
All about complexity of obtaining bail bail under PMLA and t...
AAP protests Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protestors
AAP workers raised slogans against BJP and Prime Minister Na...