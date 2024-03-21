High Court dismisses Abhay Chautala’s plea on security

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today disposed of plea of INLD Ellenabad MLA Abhay Chautala for directions to the Centre and the state to provide him and his family with round-the-clock Z-plus security. The decision came after Justice Vikas Bahl’s Bench was told about the decision to provide Y-plus security cover to him.

“The office of the ADGP/CID, Haryana, intimated that the matter regarding security cover to the petitioner was reviewed in view of the threat perception report and it has been decided to provide Y+ security cover to him,” an affidavit placed before the Bench said.

“Adequate security cover has been considered and will be provided to the petitioner keeping in view the threat assessment report,” it was stated.

Chautala said someone had been calling from unknown numbers as he was raising various issues.

