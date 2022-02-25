High Court grants interim anticipatory bail to IPS officer Setia

Chandigarh, February 24
In a reprieve to IPS officer Dheeraj Kumar Setia, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today granted interim anticipatory bail plea to him. Taking up his plea, Justice Avneesh Jhingan of the High Court also issued a notice of motion to the state of Haryana and other respondents.
Before parting with the case, Justice Jhingan also fixed March 16 as the next date of hearing in the case. He was represented by senior advocate Vinod Ghai with counsel Manjeet Singh and Kanika Ahuja. Law officer Dimple Jain appeared on the state’s behalf.
Setia was posted as a DCP in Gurgaon and was seeking pre-arrest bail in a case registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.
An FIR in the matter was registered on August 21, 2021, at the Kherki Daula police station in Gurgaon. —
