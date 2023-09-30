High Court Judge inspects district courts in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 29

Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul, a Judge at the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Administrative Judge of Yamunanagar district, inspected district courts in Yamunanagar on Friday.

Justice Kaul also addressed advocates during a meeting organised by the District Bar Association.

Pawan Kumar Punia, president of the District Bar Association, and other advocates welcomed Justice Kaul. Punia raised the demand for a link corridor to connect the lawyers’ chamber building with the Bar room and an elevator in the Bar room building with Justice Kaul.

Shalini Singh Nagpal, District and Sessions Judge, Yamunanagar, was also present during the inspection.

Office-bearers of the Bar association and other advocates, including Sachin Pawar, Parvinder Singh Sudan, Inder Kumar Dewana, Jagir Singh Deswal, Rajpal Singh Panwar, Digvijay Singh Khurana, Ram Kumar Radauri, Yashpal Singh Rajhedi, Vijay Gautam and Bhanu Pratap Singh Chauhan, were also present on the occasion.

