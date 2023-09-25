High Court orders CBI probe in Rohtak rape, death case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 24

More than a year after two FIRs were registered at a police station in Rohtak alleging abetment to suicide and rape, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has handed over the probe to the CBI. The trial court concerned at Rohtak has been directed to transmit “all records” to the competent Special Court of the CBI

in Panchkula.

The directions by Justice Manjari Nehru Kaul came on a bunch of eight petitions. During the course of hearing, the Bench observed that one FIR was registered on June 7, 2022, for abetment to suicide and other offences, while the other was registered on July 2, 2022, for rape and other offences. Both cases were registered at the city police station in Rohtak.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Rohtak