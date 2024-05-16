High Court orders state to appoint regular teachers

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, May 15
Emphasising the need to prioritise the establishment of stable and sustainable employment practices for the teaching staff, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has called upon the states of Punjab and Haryana to make appointments on regular basis, while avoid recruitment on contract, temporary and ad-hoc basis.
The assertion came as Justice Jagmohan Bansal described as unfortunate the fact that the teachers were fighting on the roads or in the courts either for their appointment, or terms and conditions of their service.
Justice Bansal was hearing a petition filed against a deemed university by an assistant professor seeking the setting aside of an order issued in December last year, whereby she was relieved from service. The judge asserted that a number of petitions were coming up before the court “on account of contractual, ad hoc or temporary appointment of teaching staff by respondent”.
Justice Bansal said, “It is unfortunate that teachers not only of the respondent organisation, but of states are fighting on roads or in the courts either for their appointment or terms and conditions of service,” the court said.
