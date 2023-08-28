High Court puts Haryana on notice on petition seeking transgender category in job forms

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, August 28

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today issued notice of motion to the state of Haryana and its functionaries on a petition seeking directions to include the category of transgender in forms for appointments under the Haryana government

Taking up the matter, Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj of the high court also fixed January 29, 2024, as the next date of hearing in the case. The petitioner, among other things, contended that the inclusion of the category in the job forms was in compliance with the Supreme Court's recognition of transgender community as "third gender" in the case NALSA versus the Union of India.

Directions were also sough to the State, Haryana Public Service Commission secretary, Haryana Staff Selection Commission secretary and another respondent to frame appropriate guidelines for members of the transgender community, where separate standards had been laid down for men and women candidates.

Further directions were also sought to the respondents to frame guidelines in matters where a number of seats had been reserved separately for men and women candidates. “There should be separate seats laid down for transgender candidates,” the petitioner added.

