 High Court quashes screening test result for PGT maths : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • High Court quashes screening test result for PGT maths

High Court quashes screening test result for PGT maths

High Court quashes screening test result for PGT maths


Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 8

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today quashed conditions in the scheme/pattern of examination for filling up the posts of PGT-mathematics to the extent that it stipulated calling candidates category-wise for the next selection stage. The Bench also quashed the result of screening test dated October 6, 2023.

Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya also directed the State of Haryana and other respondents to revise the screening test result before proceeding with the selection process for the advertised posts in accordance with law without categorising the candidates till the drawing of the final merit list.

Justice Dahiya asserted there was no justification to categorise the candidates for short-listing purposes and during the selection process, as it compromised on the merit and was against the rule of migration in reservation.

Justice Dahiya added categorising a candidate, resulting in his ouster from the selection process before the drawing of the final merit, would deprive him of consideration against open/un-reserved posts on merit. This would fly in the face of reservation rule and could not be permitted.

The ruling came as Justice Dahiya noted that a candidate could not be selected for the subject knowledge test, whereas general category candidates with lesser marks were selected as the screening test result was declared category-wise — by categorising the candidates on the basis of the reserved categories they belonged to and confining them within the same to determine eligibility for the test.

Referring to the Supreme Court, Justice Dahiya asserted: "It has been clearly laid down that social reservations are based on merit, and these are not rigid communal slots. Merit of a reserved category candidate will have to be recognised and in case he/she is entitled to an un-reserved post, it cannot be denied. Accordingly, migration from the reserved category to un-reserved/open posts is allowed based on meritorious performance of the candidates."

Justice Dahiya added categorisation of candidates on the basis of their reserved categories during the selection was bad in law. A meritorious reserved category candidate was to be allowed to migrate to an open/unreserved post. As such, his/her merit for was required to be judged on an equal footing by open competition amongst all the candidates without any categorisation.

In case the candidates were to be categorised and judged within their reserved categories, they would be subjected to a restrictive competition, "which was not the same as the unreserved candidates would be subjected to". Such limited competition might or might not be as tough as the open competition, but the two could not be termed equal.

Compromises merit

There is no justification to categorise the candidates for short-listing for the process of selection as, firstly, it compromises merit and, secondly, it goes against the rule of migration in reservation. — Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian-origin store worker says Canadian police officer’s actions left him so shaken that he quit his job; sues him for deportation threat

2
India

Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

3
Rajasthan

Rajasthan minister Surendra Pal Singh loses Karanpur Assembly poll to Congress's Rupinder Singh Koonar

4
Punjab

Congress, AAP hold seat-sharing talks for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Punjab; decide to meet again

5
Chandigarh

Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold conditions; fog disrupts visibility

6
India

India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

7
India

EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings following Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

8
Delhi

Man caught on camera trying to strangle woman in Delhi’s Dwarka; decamps with her bag, mobile phone

9
India

Remarks against PM Modi do not represent views of Maldives, Male tells Indian envoy

10
World

Israel says Hezbollah struck sensitive air traffic base in north and warns of 'another war'

Don't Miss

View All
11.94 lakh passports issued in state last year
Punjab

11.94 lakh passports issued in Punjab last year

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season
J & K

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Top News

Duty-bound to enforce rule of law without fear or favour: Apex court

Duty-bound to enforce rule of law without fear or favour: Supreme Court

Says fear of being brought to book must act as deterrent to ...

Punjab fighting drugs: Supreme Court for caution on bail pleas

Punjab fighting drugs: Supreme Court for caution on bail pleas

Explosion at historic Texas hotel in US injures 21

Explosion at historic Texas hotel in US injures 21

Scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth

'Bangladesh election not free or fair'; US, UN voice concern over violence, irregularities

'Bangladesh election not free or fair'; US, UN voice concern over violence, irregularities

The US State Department says Washington remains concerned by...

Oregon schoolteacher in US finds missing Boeing plane door plug that had been torn off Alaska Airlines jet in his backyard

Oregon schoolteacher in US finds missing Boeing plane door plug that had been torn off Alaska Airlines jet in his backyard

US authorities investigating the incident had asked people i...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC razes parts of 5 illegal under-construction hotels

Amritsar MC razes parts of 5 illegal under-construction hotels

Cops conduct cordon & search operation in Amritsar, rural areas

High Court issues notice to state govt on delay in holding municipal corporation polls

Amritsar admn’s proposal to set up Food Street in Gol Bagh draws flak

Met Dept predicts drop in temperature

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Sidhu

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

Stray canine menace: Hospitals run out of vaccine, dog bite victims left in lurch

Stray canine menace: Hospitals run out of vaccine, dog bite victims left in lurch

2 found dead in Mohali, police suspect murder

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House meet today, solar plants, fire tenders on table

Some respite, but chill persists

Heritage grandeur to fore at High Court’s newly unveiled Le Café

AAP leaders file nominations for RS elections

AAP leaders file nominations for RS elections

AAP, Congress set for Delhi deal, but tie-up unlikely in Punjab

BJP takes dig at Kejri for skipping ED summons

Delhi temperature drops to 5.3°C, light rainfall likely today

Standardisation of non-creamy layer, EWS certificates approved

48 houses searched in Qazi Mandi locality

48 houses searched in Qazi Mandi locality

‘Funds embezzled’: Centre seeks probe into Jalandhar Smart City ‘scam’

8 held, 850 gm narcotics seized in Hoshiarpur district

288 suspicious persons frisked at 16 hotspots in Nawanshahr

Three suspects held in Kapurthala

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, ~2.40 lakh drug money

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, Rs 2.40 lakh drug money

Very cold day with dense fog likely today

Police special campaign leads to arrest of 16 POs

Apathy behind delay in Ludhiana bypass costs govt Rs 67.88 cr

Open House What Should be done to encourage philanthropists to aid welfare projects?

Sale of market’s parking land snowballs into political issue

Sale of market’s parking land snowballs into political issue

16 held after search ops in Patiala, 14 cases registered

Staffers go on strike for restoration of OPS

Punjab cagers secure place in pre-quarterfinals of national games

Central schemes should reach all at grassroots, says Khanna