Punjab and Haryana High Court raps Bhiwani judge for not obeying orders

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 8

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that a trial judge, on the face of it, showed complete disregard for the orders passed by it. Justice Deepak Sibal of the High Court also directed the placing of the matter before the administrative judge for Bhiwani district for “appropriate action at his end”.

The direction came in a case where the trial court on two occasions was directed to adjourn the trial to a date beyond the one fixed by the High Court. But the trial court did not adjourn the trial and continued with the proceedings even after taking a note of the High Court orders. “Prima facie, the trial court has shown complete disregard for the orders of this court,” Justice Sibal asserted. The case has its genesis in a petition filed before the High Court by Prem against the Haryana Government. The HC, on December 7, 2021, adjourned the hearing to February 28, directing the trial court to adjourn the case beyond the date fixed by it.

On December 9, 2021, the trial court noted the order, but went on to hear the arguments and framed charges against the accused. On February 28, the HC issued fresh notice to respondent with a further direction to the trial court to adjourn the case. The trial court on March 9 went ahead and summoned prosecution witnesses for April 21.

Fixing the main case for final arguments to July 6, Justice Sibal stayed the proceedings before the trial court with regard to the petitioner till the adjourned date.