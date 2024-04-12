 High Court raps HVPNL for ‘insensitive’ approach : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • High Court raps HVPNL for ‘insensitive’ approach

High Court raps HVPNL for ‘insensitive’ approach

High Court raps HVPNL for ‘insensitive’ approach

Punjab and Haryana High Court. File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, April 11

Rapping the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd (HVPNL) for the “utterly insensitive and perverse” approach in case of a widow, whose husband died of cancer nine years back, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed Rs 50,000 costs. For the purpose of paying the amount to the widow, Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri of the Punjab &Haryana High Court set a two-month deadline.

The Nigam was further directed to pay the balance amount of the medical reimbursement, along with 6 per cent per annum interest. The non-payment of the amount within the prescribed two-month period would entail 9 per cent per annum interest, Justice Puri said.

Medical Reimbursement in cancer Death Case

Petitioner’s husband was admitted to an approved hospital, got operated, discharged and soon after died. There was no question of surgery being elective. Rather this court is of view it was compulsory surgery. Such kind of reasoning given in the impugned order and that too by the MD is deprecated, being insensitive to human life, besides being contrary to own policy. The reason was also not only perverse, but appeared to be without application of mind . —Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri

The ruling came on a petition filed against the Nigam and other respondents by Genda Devi. She was seeking directions for quashing the impugned order dated December 24, 2015, whereby medical reimbursement of Rs 1, 89,2 93 was refused.

Justice Puri’s Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the petitioner’s husband, working as a junior engineer with the Nigam passed away in April 2015. The bills were submitted, but the Nigam did not pay even single penny. Following high court orders in October 2018, Rs 56,058 was paid during the petition’s pendency.

Appearing before Justice Puri’s Bench, the Nigam’s counsel submitted that the petitioner’s husband was required to be moved to the nearest government hospital as it was a case of prolonged treatment. He was not entitled to medical reimbursement since he took treatment from a private hospital.

Referring to the impugned order, Justice Puri asserted its perusal showed that the bills were returned by the Nigam on the ground that the petitioner’s husband underwent elective surgery for ‘squarmous cell carcinoma’.

The reason was also not only perverse, but appeared to be without application of mind and was insensitive in nature, the judge said. “The petitioner’s husband was admitted to an approved hospital, got operated, discharged and soon after died. Therefore, there was no question of surgery being an elective surgery. Rather this court is of the view that considering the facts and circumstances of the present case, it was a compulsory surgery. Such kind of reasoning given in the impugned order and that too by the Managing Director is deprecated being insensitive to human life, besides being contrary to their own policy,” Justice Puri asserted.

Before parting with the order, Justice Puri observed the petitioner was denied the medical reimbursement due to non-existent reasons. The poor widow not only lost her husband, but also had to face financial difficulties, apart from repeated frivolous objections by the Nigam. “The approach was absolutely insensitive and perverse in nature,” the order read.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cancer


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab's face-off with Centre likely over IAS officer Parampal Kaur who joined BJP after seeking VRS

2
Haryana

Principal among 3 arrested after 6 schoolchildren killed, 20 injured in bus crash in Haryana’s Mahendragarh

3
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur, former Congress social media head Rohan Gupta join BJP

4
Health

Male menopause exists? Here are the symptoms that are largely ignored

5
Lok Sabha Elections Explainer

Lok Sabha 2024: What’s happening in Tamil Nadu and ‘who’s that’ Aannamalai

6
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

7
Trending

Terrified that world 'would end with eclipse', US astrology influencer stabs boyfriend in heart; kills baby, then dies by crashing car into tree

8
World

Nijjar killing: ‘We have stood up for Canadians’, PM Justin Trudeau tells public inquiry panel

9
Himachal

‘This isn’t your ancestors’ estate, can’t threaten me’: Kangana Ranaut hits out at Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya

10
India

Apple sends notifications to users in 92 countries, including India, about ‘mercenary spyware'

Don't Miss

View All
Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

Top News

Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine

PM Narendra Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine

To be held back to back with G7’s Italy summit in June

6 schoolkids die in Haryana mishap

6 schoolkids die in Haryana mishap

22 hurt; ‘drunk’ driver, Mahendragarh school principal among...

Trudeau rakes up Nijjar killing at hearing on poll interference

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau rakes up Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing at hearing on poll interference

Says his govt committed to defending rights and freedom of a...

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

‘Matter of grave concern’: SC on misuse of social media to distort proceedings

‘Matter of grave concern’: Supreme Court on misuse of social media to distort proceedings

Slaps contempt notice on Assam politician


Cities

View All

700 gm gold, over 25K UK pounds seized at Amritsar airport

700 gm gold, over 25K UK pounds seized at Amritsar airport

Eid celebrated with religious fervour at Jama Masjid

Delhi-bound plane makes emergency landing at Amritsar airport

2 arrested with illegal weapons

BJP workers hold protest, burn Delhi CM Kejriwal’s effigy

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Bathinda: Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu Parampal Kaur joins BJP, may take on Harsimrat Badal on home turf

High Court raps authorities for delay in addressing Mohali blockade

High Court raps authorities for delay in addressing Mohali blockade

Tribune chowk flyover debate: Find alternatives to preserve Chandigarh’s aesthetics, say experts

Chandigarh BJP to kick off ‘Humara Sanjay Tandon’ drive

Chandigarh: Two held with stolen cameras worth Rs 45L

Panchkula DC shifted

Not fearing ED: Anand on quitting AAP

Not fearing ED: Anand on quitting AAP

Vigilance terminates services of Kejriwal’s personal secretary

No prayers on roads after talks between L-G, Imams

People will give befitting reply to BJP: Atishi

Sachdeva injured in protest against AAP

136 plaints received on C-vigil app

136 plaints received on C-vigil app

CPI (M) candidate kicks off poll campaign

Man held for tampering with ATM

Tackling fire incidents in narrow lanes remains challenge for dept

100 cusecs water needed to rejuvenate Kala Sanghian

Severed body parts of man found in suitcase near railway tracks

Severed body parts of man found in suitcase near railway tracks

Highest attendance, questions mark MP Arora’s 2 years in RS

Pothole-ridden Beri Road still neglected, people suffer

12 mobiles, tobacco sachets seized from Central Jail

Ludhiana: Crop arrivals to pick up pace after April 18, says Officer

Only 3 guards for 3K students at Nabha college

‘Gangrape’ of the Dalit student: Only 3 guards for 3K students at Government Ripudaman College, Nabha

Farmer stage protest

981 MT wheat arrives in 11 Patiala grain markets

Punjabi varsity, Jaipur Forensic Science Laboratory sign MoU

Man who snatched woman’s gold earrings in police net