High Court reserves verdict in job quota case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a bunch of petitions challenging the Act providing 75 per cent reservation in Haryana industries for the domiciles of the state after hearing lengthy arguments in the matter.

The High Court, during the course of the hearing, made it clear that the core issue for adjudication before it was whether a state could restrict employment even in the private sector on the basis of the domicile.

The assertion came in the detailed order staying the implementation of the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, providing 75 per cent reservation in Haryana industries for the domiciles of the state.