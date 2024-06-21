 High Court stays firm’s termination : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • High Court stays firm’s termination
Gurugram waste management crisis

High Court stays firm’s termination

High Court stays firm’s termination

Urban Local Bodies Minister Subhash Sudha (centre) launches the waste bag distribution campaign under the SWEEP in Gurugram. Tribune Photo



Tribune Reporters

Gurugram, June 20

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) notice that terminated solid waste management concessionaire Ecogreen’s contract.

MC launches drive to promote waste segregation

  • Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has launched a ‘waste bag’ campaign under the Solid Waste Environment Exigency Programme (SWEEP).
  • As part of the initiative, the Gurugram MC on Thursday started distributing specially designed waste collection bags in all wards.
  • It is expected to strengthen the body’s door-to-door waste collection efforts. Citizens were also encouraged to use these bags to segregate garbage and hand over filled trash bags to waste collectors or drop them off at the designated dumping points.
  • MCG Commissioner Narhari Singh Banger said the ‘waste bag’ campaign was formally launched by the Urban Local Bodies Minister Subhash Sudha on Wednesday.
  • These bags would be distributed in all wards under the civic body’s jurisdiction through various channels such as RWAs, garbage collection vehicles & community centres. TNS

The stay order comes amid controversies surrounding the firm’s performance and alleged breach of contract. The firm had filed a petition for the quashing of the termination notice that was issued by the MCG on June 14.

An agreement was signed between both the parties on August 14, 2017, for the development of Integrated Waste Management (collection, transportation, processing and disposal) in the Faridabad-Gurugram cluster.

The company has alleged that the notice was served with mala fide and ulterior motive. It added that the grounds mentioned in the termination notice were perfunctory illegal, concocted and away from the ground reality, and were being challenged.

Earlier this year, the civic body had decided to terminate Ecogreen’s contract, citing consistent underperformance, inadequate waste collection, and non-compliance with the contractual terms. The decision was met with mixed reactions from the public, with some residents complaining about deteriorating waste management services, while others expressed concerns about the disruption of services during the transition to a new contractor.

In response, Ecogreen filed a petition in the HC, arguing that the termination was unjustified and that they had been making efforts to improve their services. It also highlighted logistical challenges and delays beyond their control, such as infrastructure issues and inclement weather conditions, which had hampered their operations. Besides, they had to deal with a “mafia” that collected the waste, hampering the company’s operations, it said.

The court granted a stay on the contract termination, allowing Ecogreen to continue its operations until a final decision was made. It stressed the importance of uninterrupted waste management services for public health. The next hearing is scheduled for July 4.

The MCG has already given the contract for door-to-door waste collection to three new agencies that were transporting waste from secondary points to the Bandhwari landfill, said officials.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Delhi court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

2
Trending

Did Babar Azam get luxury car, houses abroad in return for Pakistan’s bad show in T20 World Cup?

3
Chandigarh

30-year-old mother of toddler ‘stabbed’ to death by partner in Mohali hotel

4
Punjab

2-time councillor Surjit Kaur is SAD's pick for Jalandhar West bypoll

5
Sports

Former India pacer David Johnson dies after falling from 4th-floor apartment; police probe on

6
J & K

Day is not far when people of J-K will elect its own local government, says PM Modi; also warns terrorists

7
Punjab

NIA arrests key operative linked with Canada-based Khalistani terrorist

8
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pakistan ISI behind menace: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

9
India

Patna High Court strikes down Bihar’s 50 per cent to 65 per cent quota hike

10
India

7-term MP Bhartruhari Mahtab named pro-tem Speaker

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Haryana

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Top News

ED challenges Arvind Kejriwal's bail, as Delhi CM to leave jail today

In big setback for Arvind Kejriwal, trial court bail order not to be given effect till High Court hears ED's petition against release

ED moves Delhi High Court challenging bail granted to Arvind...

Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm was severed by heavy farm machinery

Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery

PM Meloni calls Singh's death an ‘inhuman act’ and a ‘barbar...

‘Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pak ISI behind menace’

Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pakistan ISI behind menace: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pakistan ISI behind menace: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

4 dead after Himachal roadways bus falls into gorge in Shimla's Jubbal

4 dead after Himachal roadways bus falls into gorge in Shimla's Jubbal

Delhi water crisis: Atishi to begin indefinite hunger strike at noon

Delhi water crisis: Atishi to begin indefinite hunger strike at noon

Water demand has increased as the National Capital is facing...


Cities

View All

Inadequate power supply in paddy season irks farmers

Inadequate power supply in paddy season irks farmers

SGPC gets fake web portal used to book accommodation at ‘Saragarhi Niwas’ in Amritsar blocked

Pingalwara vice-president awarded by UK varsity

Aam Aadmi Clinics delivering healthcare at doorsteps: DC

Finally, government to rejuvenate 20-km Tung Dhab drain in Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Rooms razed at Mani Majra temple

Rooms razed at Mani Majra temple amid protests

Chandigarh Administration's notices to over 100 religious structures

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Case pendency in Chandigarh District Courts shoots up to 1 lakh in four years

Mohali: Death of hundreds of wild animals on dry Perch Dam bed angers villagers

ED challenges Arvind Kejriwal's bail, as Delhi CM to leave jail today

In big setback for Arvind Kejriwal, trial court bail order not to be given effect till High Court hears ED's petition against release

Delhi water crisis: Atishi to begin indefinite hunger strike at noon

At Lohia hospital, immersion tub being used to treat those struck by heatstroke

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets bail

AAP leaders celebrate Arvind Kejriwal’s bail

Two-time councillor Surjit Kaur is Shiromani Akali Dal nominee

Two-time councillor Surjit Kaur is Shiromani Akali Dal nominee for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Jalandhar: BJP candidate Sheetal Angural still has 4 cases against him

In 2 yrs, value of Sheetal Angural’s assets goes up by Rs 38 lakh

Air pollution deaths in India a cause for concern: Balbir Singh Seechewal

Hoshiarpur: Wild boar attack on crop leaves farmers worried

Veggie prices soar with mercury

Veggie prices soar with mercury

GRP cops save minor girl from committing suicide

Keep check on dyeing units dumping untreated waste: Ludhiana MC chief to PPCB

No land, NHAI proposes to withdraw Ludhiana-Bathinda highway project

Expedite recovery of property tax from defaulters, officials told

BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha chief welcomes increase in MSP for kharif crops

BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha chief welcomes increase in MSP for kharif crops

210 boxes of liquor seized at Fatehgarh Sahib, driver held

4 arrested, police claim to have solved recent theft cases in Patiala

World Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Day at law institute