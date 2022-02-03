High Court stays Haryana govt's 75 per cent reservation rule in private sector

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, February 3

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday stayed the Haryana government order of 75% reservation for state domicile in private sector.

The Bench headed by Justice Ajay Tewari also admitted the matter.

A bunch of petitions were filed against the government’s law providing 75 per cent reservation in the industries to the domiciles of the State

The government earlier notified the “Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020”, which provided 75 per cent reservation for local youth in private sector jobs that offered monthly salary of less than Rs 30,000 from January 15, 2022. It covered private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms in the State, as per a notification issued by the State government.

In its petition, Gurgaon Industrial Association had submitted that the impugned Act dated March 2 and further notification dated November 6 was against the provisions of Constitution and also against the basic principle of meritocracy that acted as the foundation for businesses to grow and remain competitive.

