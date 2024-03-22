High Court tells state to file compliance affidavit by April 18

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

More than two months after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the State of Haryana to accept its recommendations for appointing judicial officers as Additional District and Sessions Judges, Justice Rajbir Sehrawat today directed the filing of a compliance affidavit.

Justice Sehrawat made it clear that the affidavit by Haryana Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Administration of the Justice Department, was required to be filed by April 18.

The Bench also made it clear that the officers would remain present before the court if the direction was not complied with.

The HC directions came last year on a bunch of petitions by Shikha and other petitioners working as Civil Judge Senior Division and Chief Judicial Magistrate in the State of Haryana. They were seeking the quashing of the impugned letter dated September 12, 2023, whereby the State refused to accept the recommendation.

