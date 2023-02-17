High drama at Pataudi MLA's

Janta Darbar
Gurugram, February 16
High drama prevailed in Manesar village when Pataudi MLA Satya Prakash Jarawata was made to leave his Janta Darbar today. The MLA faced massive protest from villagers who raised slogans against him for allegedly taking away over Rs 600 crore panchayat fund and illegally imposing MC administration on them. “We do not like the MC. We do not like you. You have ruined us,” shouted the crowd.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to address global business summit today
It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academ...
Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Delhi Test match
Suryakumar Yadav makes way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in t...
Who is Neal Mohan, the Indian-American set to head YouTube?
Susan Wojcicki step down as CEO of YouTube
Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes
Seeking to expand fleet as well as operations, the airline h...
Beware while searching for phone numbers on Internet; it could be a trap
While the victim is busy filling his name, number and paying...