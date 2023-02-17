High drama at Pataudi MLA's

Tribune News Service

Janta Darbar

Gurugram, February 16

High drama prevailed in Manesar village when Pataudi MLA Satya Prakash Jarawata was made to leave his Janta Darbar today. The MLA faced massive protest from villagers who raised slogans against him for allegedly taking away over Rs 600 crore panchayat fund and illegally imposing MC administration on them. “We do not like the MC. We do not like you. You have ruined us,” shouted the crowd.