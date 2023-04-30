High levels of nickel, benzene found in air near Panipat thermal station

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, April 29

A panel constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has found nickel, benzene, benzo (a) pyrene, particulate matter (PM)10 and PM2.5 higher than the permissible limits in the ambient air at eight locations in the vicinity of Panipat Thermal Power Station (PTPS).

In a report, dated April 11, the panel concluded that the nickel concentration in the ambient air was found to be exceeding at two locations, ranging between 27-30 ng/cubic metre (24 hr), against the National Ambient Air Quality standards of an annual average of 20 ng/cubic metre.

The benzene concentration was found to be exceeding at four locations, ranging between 6.2- 8.7 ug/cubic metre (24hr) against the standard of annual average 5ug/cubic metre. The benzo (a) pyrene (BaP) concentration was exceeding at a single location, ranging 1.1 ng/cubic metre (24hr) against the standard of annual average 1ng/ cubic metre.

Nickel is a carcinogen. Benzene can cause a decrease in red blood cells and long-term exposure can lead to leukaemia. Benzo (a) pyrene can cause skin colour changes, bronchitis and can also cause cancer.

The NGT had formed the panel, comprising the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and DC Panipat, after a petition was filed in 2022 on pollution caused by the thermal power plant in the nearby villages of Sutana, Jattal, Khukhrana, Untla, Assan, etc during the management of fly ash.

The monitoring of the air quality was carried out at DAV School, PTPS Colony; Bal Vikas School Jattal; Government Senior Secondary School Jattal; Atal Seva Kendra Sutana; GD Goenka School Jattal; Maharishi Kashyap Government Polytechnic Jattal (near Parking Area); Field Hostel PTPS Colony; and Government Senior Secondary Sutana (near the main gate).

The panel noted that the results of PM10 and PM2.5 were found to be exceeding the National Ambit Air Quality (NAAQ) standards, at all eight locations, with PM10 concentration ranging between 155-432 ug/cubic metre (against the standard of 100 ug/cubic metre) and PM2.5 concentration ranging between 66-275 ug/cubic metre (against the standards of 60 ug/cubic metre).

A comparison of PM10 concentration in the ambient air was also made with the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring stations located in Panipat at the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) office, Sector 18; Forest Office Jattal Road and Police Line, GT Road. It was observed that PM10 concentration in the villages located in the vicinity of the PTPP was much higher (155-432 ug/cubic metre) in comparison to 70-273 ug/cubic metre, 68-394 ug/cubic metre, and 20-282 ug/cubic metre at Sector 18, Forest Office Jattal Road and Police Lines, GT Road, respectively.

In an order dated April 21, the NGT has ordered the authorities for submitting an action plan for remedial measures and carrying out studies regarding water, air, and soil pollution caused by fly ash.

The next date in the case is August 21.

Make tyre-washing provision

The NGT panel recommended the thermal station to provide tyre-washing facility for the ash-carrying earth movers or vehicles before reaching the Panipat-Assandh road, city roads and other village roads to avoid dust re-suspension