High moisture content hampers mustard purchase

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 27

Mustard farmers are facing challenge in selling their crop due to high moisture content, which is creating hurdle in procurement of their produce. So far, two grain markets — Gharaunda and Indri — have witnessed an arrival of 275 metric tonnes (MT) of mustard, out of which 112.8 MT has been procured by HAFED in the past two days.

The government started procurement of mustard yesterday. With the start of government procurement, farmers have started bringing their produce, but high moisture content added to their woes. The authorities claimed that the prescribed limit of moisture is 8 per cent, while the moisture content in mustard is between10 and 12 per cent.

No option but to go to pvt players The MSP of mustard is Rs 5,650 per quintal, but the procurement agency doesn’t buy the produce, citing moisture content exceeding the limit. We have no option but to go to private players. —Rishipal, A farmer

“Apart from moisture, we monitor other parameters also. Currently, high moisture is the main reason. There are three grain markets — Gharaunda, Assandh and Indri — which have been assigned to HAFED for the procurement. So far, only Gharaunda and Indri have witnessed the arrival of mustard,” said Udham Singh, DM, HAFED.

The data collected by The Tribune revealed that Gharaunda grain market had recorded an arrival of 260 MT while Indri witnessed an arrival of 15 MT. No arrival of mustard has been reported in Assandh so far.

The farmers have sought relaxing the norms as they are already grappling with hardships. They alleged that citing moisture content, the government agency was reluctant to purchase while private players were offering low rates.

“The MSP of mustard is Rs 5,650 per quintal, but the procurement agency doesn’t buy the produce, citing moisture content that exceeds the limit. If the procurement agency does not procure it, we have no option but to go to private players, who buy our produce between Rs 4,600 and Rs 4,800 per quintal,” said Rishipal, a farmer.

Bahadur Singh Mehla, spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) (Sir Chhotu Ram), said the private players had already procured the mustard crop in different grain markets below the MSP. The government agency should intervene and give relaxation to farmers.

Uttam Singh, Deputy Commissioner, said the procurement agency had been directed to ensure smooth procurement with no difficulties to farmers. “I have also asked the procurement agency to speed up the lifting,” he said.

Farmers are advised to adhere to the specified limits when bringing their produce, he added.

