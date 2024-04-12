High moisture content in wheat hits procurement in grain markets

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 11

A higher moisture content than the prescribed limit has emerged as an impediment in the procurement of wheat in Karnal and Kaithal districts. Prevailing weather conditions with low temperature is a major reason for the high moisture content in the wheat crop. There is a prediction of rain and hailstorm in the coming days also, which may further increase the moisture content in the crop.

According to authorities, the prescribed limit for moisture content in wheat is 12 per cent while the grains coming to the grain markets have a moisture content of up to 18 per cent, due to which procurement agencies are hesitant in purchasing the produce.

Kaithal district has recorded an arrival of 3,397 MT of wheat till April 11 while Karnal district has witnessed an arrival of 17,044 MT till April 10, as per the data.

The farmers have demanded that the government should relax the norms for procurement of wheat. They said the low temperature that was prevailing for the past several days had contributed in high moisture content.

“I have come here with the wheat, but due to high moisture content it could not be purchased today. I am hopeful it will be bought tomorrow,” said Sunil Kumar, a farmer.

Bahadur Singh Mehla, spokesperson of the BKU (Sir Chhotu Ram), said due to the prevailing climatic conditions, the moisture content was high and the government should relax the norms for the wheat procurement.

Nishant Rathi, District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC), Kaithal, said the grain coming to the market was with higher moisture content than the prescribed limits. Farmers are advised to bring clean and dry grain to the grain markets, he said.

Anil Kalra, DFSC, Karnal, also confirmed that the wheat grain with high moisture content was coming to the grain markets.

Virender Lather, former principal scientist, IARI Delhi, advised the farmers not to harvest their crops till it attained full maturity, otherwise they would have to face higher moisture content in the produce.

