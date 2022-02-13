Residents seek CBI probe into Gurugram high-rise roof collapse, MP skips visit

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, February 12

Panic gripped Chintels Paradiso towers again today as debris came tumbling down with a crash, leading residents to believe that another floor has collapsed. The panic soon gave way to anger wherein residents locked society gates and staged a protest demanding CBI inquiry into the collapse.

Another society moves police Scared of the same fate, Brisk Lumbini society in Sector 109 has moved the police. A year ago, the residents had highlighted an incident of a balcony falling. As no action has been taken, they have now moved the police. “We, the residents of Brisk Lumbini, are scared. Complaints have been made to the builder and RWA, but to no avail,” said Monalisa, Nisha and other residents of Brisk Lumbini.

The mood reportedly made Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh abort his visit to the society. The official spokesperson, on behalf of Rao Inderjit, however said that they were advised not to visit the society by administrative officials on duty. “We were about to reach the site when we got calls from officials that the matter was being politicised and my visit to the society was not safe. So I aborted the visit,” read Rao’s official statement.

Residents of the society also stated through tweets that they are not against anyone. The residents of the society who are protesting for justice said that they thought it was a repeat telecast for them today when they heard the crash. But thank God, it was some debris that fell.

“We residents want strict action and justice which is possible only when an independent agency like the CBI investigates the case. It is shocking that the police in their FIR are dealing with it as just an accident while it was a murder in waiting,” said Rakesh Kumar, a resident.

Meanwhile, District Town Planner RS Bath visited the spot and promised action against any erring officials. He also said that a plan is under way to ensure that no such incident occurs in the future. Congress leader Ajay Yadav met the residents and promised support. Police Commissioner KK Rao has formed an SIT to probe the incident. Meanwhile, the rescue work continues. Body of Sunita Srivastava, wife of bureaucrat Arun Srivastava who was rescued on Friday, is still stuck under the debris even after 50 hours.

