High-security jail with jammers in Rohtak, says minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

Haryana Power and Jails Minister Ranjit Singh has said that a high-security jail would be set up at Rohtak at the cost of Rs 76 crore. It would have 50 jammers, a dog squad, deep earth metal detectors and boundary wall check posts. Besides, a new open jail would be set up at Karnal. “All existing 11 jails will have petrol pumps which will be manned by inmates having good conduct,” he said.

Ranjit Singh said that despite the heatwave, there were no power cuts and the demand for electricity was met.