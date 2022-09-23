High-speed net connectivity for 244 Haryana police stations

Chandigarh, September 22
In order to provide secure and uninterrupted high-speed network connectivity in 244 state police stations, bandwidth speed up to 10 Mbps has been extended. With this, the database of all crimes and criminals will be updated on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS).
The remaining police station will also be equipped with the bandwidth speed up to 10 Mbps by the end of this year. Notably, Haryana is among the top states in the country in the CCTNS.
While presiding over the 22nd meeting of the State Apex Committee of CCTNS-Haryana, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal directed the officers to prepare the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for further use of the data collected by the State Crime Records Bureau, so that the data relating to all crimes and criminals can be on board.
Besides, the SOP should also mention the supervisory officer, the rule book, and the time frame related to the proceedings.
The Chief Secretary directed that a comparative chart should be prepared after studying various initiatives and techniques being used in other states related to data update and report generation in CCTNS. Accordingly, suitable technology should be adopted in Haryana. He said for better implementation of the system, data of various concerned departments such as prisons, health, etc. should also be integrated.
