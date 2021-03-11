High-tension power lines yet to be shifted in Faridabad

Project given approval 19 months ago

High-tension power lines yet to be shifted in Faridabad

The 66-KV high tension power line passing over a residential area.

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 13

The work of rerouting or realignment of 66-KV high tension power lines passing over the residential area of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Sector 3, here is yet to be taken up by the authorities concerned despite it being accorded departmental approval and release of budget already. The delay has resulted in continued risk to the residents due to power lines hanging overhead, it is claimed.

“Though the demand of shifting the lines had been taken up initially 11 years ago, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) took up the matter with the HSVP to bear the cost of shifting the lines, two years ago,” says Rattan Singh Rana, general secretary, Resident Welfare Federation (RWF), Sector 3. Claiming that the plotting was wrongly done under the lines about 32 years ago by the HSVP, he said the power lines passing over an odd 90 houses posing constant danger needed to be shifted. Adding that several accidents and fatalities have taken place causing loss to both human beings and property, he said that work of shifting the lines had not been started despite the project accorded approval 19 months ago and payment issue resolved.

It is revealed that an estimate of Rs 41.10 lakh was submitted by the HVPNL to the HSVP, delay in releasing the payment had prolonged the project. The HVPNL had demanded a budget for rerouting of the lines after departmental approval. “A total of six lives have been lost and many others have got injured due to electrocution caused by the overhead lines in the past 10 years, besides the damage to the appliances caused by the induction in the lines during the rainy season,” says Subhash Lamba, president, RWF.

“The budget for the project was released on April 1, this year and now it was the job of the HVPNL to conclude it and submit the utilization certificate,” says Ashwani Gaur, Executive Engineer, HSVP. Amit Maan, Executive Engineer, HVPN, says that while the procurement requirement of material has been raised, the tender of the work is expected to be floated soon.

Taken up 11 yrs ago

Though the demand of shifting the lines had been taken up 11 years ago, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited took up the matter with the HSVP to bear the cost of shifting the lines, 2 years ago. — Rattan Singh Rana, gen secy, resident welfare federation, sector 3.

Budget released

The budget for the project was released on April 1 this year. Now, it was the job of the HVPNL to conclude it and submit the utilisation certificate. — Ashwani Gaur, executive engineer, HSVP

Tender to be floated

While the procurement requirement of material has been raised, the tender of the work is expected to be floated soon. — Amit Maan, executive engineer,HSVP

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP’s retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money
Haryana

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money

Moga: Former player muscles his way through addiction
Punjab Inspiration

Former player from Moga muscles his way through drug addiction

Pilot down, passenger takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
World

Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital
Chandigarh

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

27dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up

27 dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up

Two floors have been gutted | 50-60 persons rescued

Chintan Shivir: Cong moots ‘one family, one ticket’ formula, but waiver for the Gandhis

Chintan Shivir: Congress moots 'one family, one ticket' formula, but waiver for the Gandhis

New organisational unit ‘Mandal’ on cards

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Major political outfits banking heavily on South Asians in g...

Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large

Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large

Pakistan-based gangster Harwinder Rinda and Canada-based gan...

SC tells Centre, J&K, EC to respond to plea challenging delimitation

SC tells Centre, J&K, EC to respond to plea challenging delimitation

