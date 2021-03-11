High-tension power lines yet to be shifted in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 13

The work of rerouting or realignment of 66-KV high tension power lines passing over the residential area of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Sector 3, here is yet to be taken up by the authorities concerned despite it being accorded departmental approval and release of budget already. The delay has resulted in continued risk to the residents due to power lines hanging overhead, it is claimed.

“Though the demand of shifting the lines had been taken up initially 11 years ago, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) took up the matter with the HSVP to bear the cost of shifting the lines, two years ago,” says Rattan Singh Rana, general secretary, Resident Welfare Federation (RWF), Sector 3. Claiming that the plotting was wrongly done under the lines about 32 years ago by the HSVP, he said the power lines passing over an odd 90 houses posing constant danger needed to be shifted. Adding that several accidents and fatalities have taken place causing loss to both human beings and property, he said that work of shifting the lines had not been started despite the project accorded approval 19 months ago and payment issue resolved.

It is revealed that an estimate of Rs 41.10 lakh was submitted by the HVPNL to the HSVP, delay in releasing the payment had prolonged the project. The HVPNL had demanded a budget for rerouting of the lines after departmental approval. “A total of six lives have been lost and many others have got injured due to electrocution caused by the overhead lines in the past 10 years, besides the damage to the appliances caused by the induction in the lines during the rainy season,” says Subhash Lamba, president, RWF.

“The budget for the project was released on April 1, this year and now it was the job of the HVPNL to conclude it and submit the utilization certificate,” says Ashwani Gaur, Executive Engineer, HSVP. Amit Maan, Executive Engineer, HVPN, says that while the procurement requirement of material has been raised, the tender of the work is expected to be floated soon.