High turnout at Yogi’s rally points towards BJP’s win: Ashok Tanwar

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 21

Dr Ashok Tanwar, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, said on Tuesday that the massive turnout at the ‘Mahasankalp’ rally held at the Sirsa grain market on Monday to hear UP CM Yogi Adityanath reaffirmed one thing that the public had made up their minds to place Narendra Modi in the Prime Minister’s chair for the third time. He pledged that after becoming Member of Parliament, he would leave no stone unturned to bring about an all-round development in the Sirsa parliamentary constituency. He addressed public gatherings at Ratiya, Fatehabad and Narwana on Tuesday.

Tanwar stated that PM Narendra Modi had envisioned a healthy, clean, and prosperous India. He aimed at elevating India to the highest pedestal globally and the entire nation was with him in this endeavour. He urged everyone to keep the country’s goal in mind when the Lok Sabha elections were held in Haryana on May 25. He emphasised on the importance of voting for the lotus symbol to strengthen Modi’s hands and fulfil his vision. The BJP candidate said from Chandrayaan to Rafale and achieving self-reliance in the defence sector, the country had witnessed a whirlwind of development under Modi’s leadership.

He said PM Modi had boldly confronted the country’s adversaries, strengthening both internal and external forces. Today, his name resonated worldwide. Tanwar asserted Modi’s commitment to continue fighting for the people. Tanwar emphasised that he was from a humble background and belonged to a poor family. he was the son of a soldier.

Meanwhile, addressing the public gatherings, Rajya Sabha member Subhash Barala urged everyone to set aside biases and support Modi for strengthening the country’s path to prosperity.

Barala highlighted Modi’s initiatives, such as continuing the grain scheme for the underprivileged and impoverished sections of society for five years, demonstrating his empathy towards the common man. Additionally, Modi’s initiatives for the youth employment, ensuring the safety of daughters, schemes for entrepreneurs, nationwide connectivity, solar energy initiatives and various other programmes, including the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme, had worked towards the well-being of every section of society.

